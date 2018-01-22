Who’s to blame for shutdown? DNC media takes aim at Stephen Miller

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2018

In the blame game for the U.S. government shutdown, the mainstream media have hoisted their “piñata”.

The media is swinging away at Stephen Miller, senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

Politico called Miller “a pugnacious conservative who has a keen focus on restrictive immigration policy.”

The Washington Post said Miller “is known for his natty attire, long-winded conversations and distinctive heavy-lidded appearance on television…”

The New York Times referred to Miller as “a tart-tongued and unapologetic true believer in the president’s ‘America First’ approach to the issue,” and “a lonely gladiator against bipartisan efforts to overhaul the immigration system and provide a pathway to citizenship for roughly 11 million unauthorized immigrants.”

Miller was all but served up to the media by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Graham on Jan. 21 said, “As long as Stephen Miller is in charge of negotiating immigration, we are going nowhere. He’s been an outlier for years.”

Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted that there are those who are cheering Miller’s efforts.

“I am not surprised that the amnesty advocates are lashing out at Stephen Miller,” Jessica M. Vaughan, director of policy studies for the Washington-based Center for Immigration Studies, told Bedard for his Jan. 22 Washington Secrets column.

Miller “drives them crazy, because he knows the immigration issue inside out, he effectively articulates what normal Americans believe, he sees right through all of their hollow and deceptive arguments, and he’s not afraid of them, nor the reporters who enjoy carrying their water. They want to have him as a piñata, but I don’t think they realize how foolish they look swinging at him so viciously.”

Vaughan blames Miller’s critics for their problems. “It’s wrong for them to attack people like this, just to deflect from their own mistakes and from the unpopularity of their position. The amnesty advocates clearly are angry and desperate, but that’s no excuse to be nasty and vindictive to people who disagree.”

