‘Whole new low’: Oakland mayor alerted illegal aliens convicted of violent, sex-related crimes

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2018

In her rush to alert illegal aliens of an impending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid on the Bay Area, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf also gave several criminals convicted of serious offenses the opportunity to flee, ICE said.

The four-day raid resulted in the arrest of 232 illegals, including 180 who ICE said “were either convicted criminals, had been issued a final order of removal and failed to depart the United States, or had been previously removed” from the country and had returned illegally.

But ICE also said that many more criminals could have been arrested had Schaaf not posted a tweet warning of the raid.

“What she did is no better than a gang lookout yelling ‘police’ when a police cruiser comes in the neighborhood, except she did it to an entire community. This is beyond the pale,” acting ICE Director Tom Homan said on “Fox & Friends”.

“This is a whole new low, to intentionally warn criminals that law enforcement is coming.”

Of the 232 arrested, ICE said 115 “had prior felony convictions for serious or violent offenses, such as child sex crimes, weapons charges and assault, or had past convictions for significant or multiple misdemeanors.”

Homan said, however, that Schaaf’s warning may have enabled at least 800 illegals who were on ICE’s radar to evade capture.

Schaaf defended her actions: “I did what I believe was right for my community as well as to protect public safety,” the mayor said, according to NBC Bay Area. “People should be able to live without fear or panic and know their rights and responsibilities as well as their recourses.”

ICE said in a statement that “sanctuary city” legislation “has negatively impacted ICE operations in California by nearly eliminating all cooperation and communication with our law enforcement partners in the state by prohibiting local law enforcement from contracting with the federal government to house detainees.”

The statement continued: “Ultimately, efforts by local politicians have shielded removable criminal aliens from immigration enforcement and created another magnet for more illegal immigration, all at the expense of the safety and security of the very people it purports to protect.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share World Tribune!





Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments