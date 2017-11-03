Who, really, is Maggie Haberman of the NY Times?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 1, 2017

Maggie Haberman, currently of The New York Times and formerly of Politico, has gained a reputation as the go-to reporter for Democrats looking for positive spin.

In her new book “Smear”, former CBS journalist Sharyl Attkisson now with Sinclair Broadcast Group describes how Democratic operatives use friendly journalists to skew coverage.

“In a January 2015 strategic memo about ‘Shaping a Public Narrative,’ Clinton officials describe Politico reporter Maggie Haberman as an ideal, friendly journalist willing to generate positive press for the campaign. Under the title ‘Placing a Story,’ the memo states, ‘We feel that it’s important to go with what is safe and what has worked in the past. We’ve had a very good relationship with Maggie Haberman of Politico over the last year. We have had her tee up stories for us before and have never been disappointed. While we should have a larger conversation in the near future about a broader strategy for re-engaging the beat press that covers HRC, for this we think we can achieve our objective and do the most shaping by going to Maggie.’ ”

Haberman expressed utter shock at last week’s revelation that Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) paid for the bogus Trump dossier.

“Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year,” Haberman tweeted.

Shocked? Conservative bloggers waxed sarcastic.

“Some of you may remember Hillary Clinton,” wrote Andrew Klavan wrote for PJ Media on Oct. 29. “This is the woman who lied about her husband’s infidelity, her trip to Bosnia, the cause of the Benghazi massacre, her illegal emails and just about everything else she’s ever talked about. But when the Clinton people told Haberman that they had nothing to do with the now-infamous Steele dossier filled with dubious Russian dirt on Donald Trump, Maggie apparently bought it hook, line and sinker.”

Haberman’s “friendliness with the Clinton people brings much of her other reporting into question,” Klavan wrote. “For instance, who are Haberman’s sources and what are they using her for when they anonymously feed her stories about Mueller’s current investigation into Trump’s dealing with Russia?”

But then, Klavan adds, “Haberman says the relentlessly left-wing, anti-Trump Times has no bias whatsoever. ‘I think we try and play this straight down the middle,’ she says.

