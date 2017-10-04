Who is Roy Moore? ‘Ten Commandments Judge’ set to rock ‘Secular City’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2017

Roy Moore, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama, “believes that man-made law must conform to the ‘Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,’ as written in Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence.”

Moore, should he win in December, “is going to become an object of fascination in The Secular City,” columnist Pat Buchanan wrote in a Sept. 29 column.

“Yet his questions and concerns are those of the silent millions on the losing side of America’s culture war.”

Moore believes that “if a law contradicts God’s law, it is invalid, nonbinding. In some cases, civil disobedience, deliberate violation of such a law, may be the moral duty of a Christian,” Buchanan wrote.

“Moore believes God’s Law is even above the Constitution, at least as interpreted by recent Supreme Courts.”

Moore first made national headlines when, after being elected chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2000, he installed in his courthouse a monument with the Ten Commandments.

Moore refused to remove the monument after being instructed to do so by a federal court which said it violated the separation of church and state. Moore was suspended, but went on to become famous as “The Ten Commandments Judge.”

Moore’s victory over establishment candidate Luther Strange in the Alabama primary “is a fire bell in the night for GOP senators in 2018,” Buchanan wrote. “And should he defeat his Democratic opponent, the judge will be coming to Capitol Hill, gunning for Mitch McConnell.”

What makes this an interesting race for all Americans is the moral convictions of Moore, Buchanan noted. “For Moore is a social conservative of a species that is almost extinct in Washington.”

“Homosexuality, an abomination in the Old Testament, Moore sees as ‘an inherent evil.’ When the high court, in Obergefell v. Hodges, discovered a constitutional right to same-sex marriage, Moore, back on the Alabama court, defied the decision, was suspended again, and resigned,” Buchanan wrote.

“Postmodern America may see the judge as a refugee from the Neolithic period. Yet, his convictions, and how he has stood by them, are going to attract folks beyond Alabama. And the judge’s views on God, man and law are not without a distinguished paternity.”





In his “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote: “(T)here are two types of laws: there are just laws, and there are unjust laws. I would agree with St. Augustine that ‘An unjust law is no law at all.’…A just law is a man-made code that squares with the moral law, or the law of God. An unjust law is a code that is out of harmony with the moral law. To put it in the terms of St. Thomas Aquinas, an unjust law is a human law that is not rooted in eternal and natural law.”

In the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson wrote that all men are endowed by their “Creator” with inalienable rights, and among these is the right to life.

“Is the USA still a good and Godly country when 55 million abortions have been performed with the sanction of law in 45 years?” Buchanan asked.

“Do court decisions that force Christians to act against their religious beliefs have to be obeyed? What is the duty of Christians in a paganized and perverted society?”

In 2017 America, there is a “growing alienation of one-half of the country from the other, a growing belief of millions of Americans that our society has become morally sick,” Buchanan wrote.

“Christianity and the moral truths it has taught for 2,000 years have been deposed from the pre-eminent position they held until after World War II, and are now rejected as a source of law. They have been replaced by the tenets of a secular humanism that is the prevailing orthodoxy of our new cultural, social and intellectual elites.

“If elected, Judge Moore, one imagines, will not be rendering respectfully unto the new Caesar.”

