Who is Emmanuel Macron? France’s new leader called ‘useful idiot’ on militant Islam

by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2017

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron is a “globalist” and an “open promoter of multiculturalism” who does not consider Islamism a national threat, a French journalist and author said.

“During the cold war with the Soviet Union, they were called ‘Useful Idiots,’ ” Yves Mamou wrote for Gatestone Institute on May 7. “These people were not members of the Communist Party, but they worked for, spoke in favor of and supported the ideas of Lenin and Stalin. In the 21st century, Communism is finally dead but Islamism has grown and is replacing it as a global threat.

“Emmanuel Macron, Useful Infidel, is not a supporter of terrorism or Islamism,” Mamou wrote. “It is worse: he does not even see the threat.

In the wake of the gruesome attacks of Nov. 13, 2015 in Paris, Macron said that French society must assume a ‘share of responsibility’ in the ‘soil in which jihadism thrives.

Macron neared the edge of accusing the French of being racists and “Islamophobes” when he said “we have a share of responsibility,” he warned, “because this totalitarianism feeds on the mistrust that we have allowed to settle in society…. and if tomorrow we do not take care, it will divide them even more.”

Consequently, Macron said, French society “must change and be more open.”

More open to what? “To Islam, of course,” Mamou wrote.

Mamou noted that, on April 6, during the presidential campaign, professor Barbara Lefebvre, who has authored books on Islamism, revealed to the audience of the France2 television program L’Emission Politique, the presence on Macron’s campaign team of Mohamed Saou. It was Saou, apparently, a departmental manager of Macron’s political movement, “En Marche” (“Forward”), who promoted on Twitter the classic Islamist statement: “I am not Charlie”.

“Sensing a potential scandal, Macron dismissed Saou, but on April 14, invited onto Beur FM, a Muslim French radio station, Macron was caught saying on a ‘hot mic’ (believing himself off the air): ‘He [Saou] did a couple things a little bit radical. But anyway, Mohamed is a good guy, a very good guy.’ ”

"Very good," presumably, because Mohamed Saou was working to rally Muslim voters to Macron, Mamou wrote, adding that Saou is not an isolated case.





“On April 28, Mohamed Louizi, author of the book Why I Quit Muslim Brotherhood, released a detailed article on Facebook that accused Macron of being a ‘hostage of the Islamist vote,’ ” Mamou said. “Republished by Dreuz, a Christian anti-Islamist website, Louizi’s article gave names and dates, explaining how Macron’s political movement has largely been infiltrated by Muslim Brotherhood militants. It will be interesting to see how many of them will be candidates in Macron’s movement in the next parliamentary elections.”

Mamou continued: “On April 24, the Union of Islamic Organizations of France (UOIF), generally known as the French representative of the Muslim Brotherhood, publicly called on Muslims to ‘vote against the xenophobic, anti-Semitic and racist ideas of the National Front and [we] call to massively vote for Mr. Macron.’ ”

Macron has, “in fact, denied that France is a country with a specific culture, a specific history, and a specific literature or art,” Mamou wrote. “On Feb. 22, visiting the French expatriates in London, Macron said: ‘French culture does not exist, there is a culture in France and it is diverse’. In other words, on French territory, French culture and French traditions have no prominence or importance over imported migrant cultures. The same day, in London, he repeated the offense: ‘French art? I never met it!’ ”

