Who is Attorney General Loretta Lynch? FISA court handled two requests to wiretap Donald Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2017

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch signed off on both FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance) Court requests to wiretap the Trump campaign, according to reports.

All applications to the FISA Court were signed off on by the attorney general, ABC news confirmed.

This “means that she chose not to investigate the Clinton Foundation for illegal activities but rather signed an application to wiretap President Trump,” the Gateway Pundit noted on March 7.

The FISA Court turned down the Obama’s administration’s first request to wiretap Trump even though it was signed off on by Lynch.

The odds of a FISA request being denied are 0.02 percent. Only two applications out of 10,700 from 2009 through 2015 were turned down.

Following President Trump’s tweets that President Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower in October 2016, numerous Democrats and media pundits have slammed the president.

Ben Rhodes, a former senior adviser to Obama, insisted that “no president can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you.” He also said “only a liar” could make the case, as Trump suggested, that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower ahead of the election.

“It would appear, however, that Rhodes is wrong, especially as pertains to matters of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance, and its associated FISA court, under which the alleged wiretap of Donald Trump would have been granted, as it pertained specifically to Trump’s alleged illicit interactions with Russian entities,” Zero Hedge noted.

Chapter 36 of Title 50 of the U.S. Code “War and National Defense”, Subchapter 1, Section 1802, reads as follows: “Notwithstanding any other law, the President, through the Attorney General, may authorize electronic surveillance without a court order.”

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau warned reporters that Obama did not say there was no wiretapping:

Favreau tweeted: “I’d be careful about reporting that Obama said there was no wiretapping. Statement just said that neither he nor the WH ordered it.”

The FISA Court was put in place in 1978 when Congress enacted the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

The court entertains applications submitted by the U.S. government for approval of electronic surveillance, physical search, and other investigative actions for foreign intelligence purposes.

Former Attorney General Lynch made news in non-Mainsteam Media outlets earlier this week with the following video in which she appeared to be encourage marching, blood and death in the streets to thwart the programs of the Trump administration.

