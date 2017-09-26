Who hacked the 2016 election? Turns out it was the Obama administration

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2017

The Watergate perpetrators sought to conceal their actions from the law, but the U.S. government’s blatant intrusion into the 2016 presidential campaign, before and after the election, was conducted by its own law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

“Richard Nixon’s henchmen wore surgical gloves to avoid leaving clues for law enforcement. Barack Obama’s henchmen were law enforcement,” columnist Daniel Flynn wrote for The American Spectator on Sept. 22.

“Valdimir Putin did not hack the election. Barack Obama did.”

“This makes Obama worse, not better, than Nixon. At least Nixon’s plumbers possessed the decency to leave their skullduggery to lock pickers and burglars. The unprecedented use of the Justice Department to commit injustice marks a sad moment for the republic. It is Watergate on steroids.”

Flynn continued: “Rather than an investigation into malfeasance by the Trump campaign, does the Robert Mueller inquiry serve as a clean-up operation to justify Obama administration malfeasance? The bugging of the opposition party’s presidential campaign, at least when done by Republicans, ranks not only as criminal but as the biggest political scandal in American history.”

CNN, in what it claimed was an “exclusive” last week, reported on the wiretapping of Paul Manafort by Obama administration investigators.

Breitbart radio host Mark Levin and several other sources reported several months ago on the wiretapping, and President Donald Trump himself tweeted about it.

“The media went all-in this spring on the notion that the loose-tongued Trump once again spoke without reference to the facts,” Flynn wrote. “Newsweek’s Nina Burleigh labeled his charge ‘incendiary.’ The Los Angeles Times called it ‘a phony conspiracy theory.’ PolitiFact bluntly judged his accusation ‘false.’ ”

But, “rather than correct the record, egged-face journalists embark upon a face-saving effort,” Flynn wrote.

CNN editor at large Chris Cillizza wrote an article, appearing the day after his network conceded the truth of the Manafort wiretap charge, entitled: “Donald Trump still has no evidence that his wiretapping claim was right.” In March, Cillizza wrote a piece in the Washington Post on Trump’s wiretap claim under the headline: “Donald Trump was a conspiracy-theory candidate. Now he’s on the edge of being a conspiracy-theory president.”

The storm “that engulfed the president after he tweeted about government surveillance on his campaign indicated that he uncovered an inconvenient truth, not that he told an ignoble lie,” Flynn wrote. “No one flips out when a critic makes a fool of himself with his own words. People do so when the words threaten to make a fool of them.”

The Obama administration “using the considerable powers of the federal government to spy on a hated critic’s campaign sets a dangerous precedent. It provides future administrations a means to infiltrate the innermost circle of the opposition party’s presidential campaign. This merely requires the pretext of wrongdoing to engage in wrongdoing.

“It also confirms something some Republicans have long suspected: Barack Obama regards his fellow Americans as the enemy. A government conducts surveillance on foreign enemies. When one conducts surveillance on domestic critics, the government shows itself as unfit to govern.”

