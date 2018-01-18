White House chief of staff sets terms for DACA deal: Limits on chain migration, $20 billion for wall

by WorldTribune Staff, January 18, 2018

The Trump administration will need “about $20 billion” for the border wall and assurances on limits on chain migration before a deal on DACA can be reached, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said on Jan. 17.

Kelly, during an appearance on Fox News’s “Special Report”, was asked by anchor Bret Baier, “What does the president need to see on chain migration to bless a DACA deal?”

Kelly responded: “The president sees that we should control that – nuclear family, that people that qualify to come into the United States as immigrants, if they’re married, of course, their wife will come in. If they have minor children, the minor children will come in. But not the parents, not the extended families. So, that’s where he is right now. This is – you know, we can talk about this, but that’s where he is.”

The DACA bill would give 690,000 young illegal immigrants a chance at permanent legal status.

Kelly later said that “there’s no doubt in my mind” that there will be a DACA deal, “so long as men and women on both sides are willing to talk.”

