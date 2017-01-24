What exactly do leftist American women want?

Special to WorldTribune , January 24, 2017

By Ileana Johnson, Fairfax Free Citizen

Aside from good morals, proper behavior, appropriate dress and language around their children, what else are these leftist women lacking?

American women have more respect and freedoms than most women in the world. But these marchers are unhinged, enraged, and deranged because their favorite Maoista lost the election. So they’ve turned our nation’s capital into a bizarre spectacle of hatred and petulant intolerance, verbally attacking the rest of the country who disagrees with them.

Did they march for women who are truly disrespected and treated like animals, beaten, abused, and traded as slaves in Islamic countries today?

The answer is no. The testimony of a woman in a court of law is worth only half of a man’s testimony. Women are genitally mutilated in childhood and stoned to death for adultery. If they are raped, they can be sentenced to death while the rapist goes free.

According to the Daily Caller:

“Linda Sarsour, one of the organizers behind Saturday’s Women March, being held in Washington, D.C., was recently spotted at a large Muslim convention in Chicago posing for pictures with an accused financier for Hamas, the terrorist group.”

Active on Twitter, Sarsour supports Sharia Law across America.

In other countries women cover themselves in huge black tents. They claim, it is their choice to dress this way, but if they don’t, they are beaten, stoned, beheaded, or hanged.

Apparently those who marched through D.C. this Saturday, were more incensed about what President Trump might do to their freedom of choice. What would they do, should he take the funding away from their favorite abortionist, Planned Parenthood? After all, it is their right to kill their own babies, but don’t you dare infringe on the spotted owl’s habitat.

The founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, the heroine of many in Hollywood, established this organization on Oct. 16, 1916, in order to eliminate what she thought were “inferior races.” She referred to them as “human weeds.” Sanger is the eugenicist that leftist women venerate, the promoter of “More children from the fit, less from the unfit.”

The marchers were demanding equal pay, an economic impossibility. Have these irrational marchers ever sat in an economics class? Equality in pay is hindered by many factors having to do with our genetic makeup and our investment in human capital. Are you equally qualified? Do you have equal work experience? Are you equally educated? Are you equally professional? Are you equally dedicated? Are you equally gifted? Are you equally intelligent? Are you equally talented? And who gets to decide?

When it comes to military service and physical ability, no matter how many miles a female jogs every day or how much muscle bulking protein or steroids she takes, women are not physically equal to men.

Leftist women marched through D.C., proclaiming their tree-hugging support for the environment and their belief in man-made climate change, yet they left the streets heavily littered with garbage, to be cleaned up by sanitation workers at taxpayer expense.

A very wise young woman said:

So, I guess because so many women showed ‘solidarity’ and marched, we should never see one injustice ever again. Our rights have been restored! Hooray! So glad those ridiculous vagina hats changed everyone’s minds and hearts about women.

The pro-abortion women march excluded pro-life groups. One such pro-life organization, Students for Life of America, took the lead in the parade, and jumped in front of some of the protesters.

A meme recently seen on Facebook pretty much expressed what the rest of the country’s women think:

I was part of the 30 million women march in November. We marched into voting booths across the country and elected Donald J. Trump as President of the United States of America.

To answer my own question, these marchers lacked nothing; they were there to attack President Trump.

They don’t accept him and are afraid that Roe v. Wade will be overturned during his administration and the funding of Planned Parenthood will be cut. They want the slaughter of innocent babies to continue in order to protect their vicious and ungodly “choice.”

Ileana Johnson is a senior columnist for Canada Free Press, retired teacher with 30 years experience, best selling author of UN Agenda 21: Environmental Piracy at Amazon.

