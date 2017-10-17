What about Bill? Hillary Clinton says Weinstein reminds her of Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2017

As more women step forward to accuse Hollywood producer and Democratic Party donor Harvey Weinstein, Hillary Clinton seized the opportunity to attack the president.

“Look, we just elected someone who admitted sexual assault to the presidency,” Clinton told the UK’s Channel 4 News. “So, there’s a lot of other issues that are swirling around these kinds of behaviors that need to be addressed.”

“She’s right,” columnist Daniel J. Flynn wrote for Breitbart on Oct. 14. “She just got the president wrong. Some people don’t get their own irony.”

Flynn noted that “Before Harvey Weinstein generated scores of accusations of misconduct (criminal and otherwise) involving less powerful women, Bill Clinton did.”

What about Juanita Broaddrick? Kathleen Willey? Paula Jones?

“We elected someone president accused of sexual assault in 1992,” Flynn wrote. “Mrs. Clinton’s political partner, not her political vanquisher, better fits her general complaint. Like Weinstein’s enablers, Bill Clinton’s chief enabler chalked up accusations against the 42nd president to a ‘vast right-wing conspiracy’ and labeled the women bimbos. Now Hillary Clinton stands with sexual abuse victims.”

President Donald Trump “was guilty of saying a base thing, not of doing a base thing,” Flynn noted.

Trump claimed in 2005: “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”

“Trump deserved the browbeating he received for this,” Flynn wrote. “This does not mean what he said rates comparison to what Harvey Weinstein did. Presumably, if Trump actually did what he said stars can get away with, the public would have heard the accusation by now. Nobody said Trump did that.

“Speaking of Harvey Weinstein, he gave massive amounts of money to Hillary Clinton’s campaigns and the Democratic Party. He counted Hillary and Bill Clinton as friends. Now Hillary Clinton tries to group him in with Donald Trump? That’s hubris, even by the standards of the Clintons.”

