‘We’re watching’: Pompeo issues statement as Iran nears completion of new facility

by WorldTribune Staff, June 7, 2018

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on June 6 said the U.S. will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

Pompeo’s comments followed Iran’s announcement that a new facility to build advanced centrifuges for uranium enrichment will be completed in a month.

“We’re watching reports that Iran plans to increase its enrichment capacity. We won’t allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. Iran is aware of our resolve. It’s another example of Iran foolishly squandering its resources. It should surprise no one if protests in Iran continue,” Pompeo tweeted.

Teheran’s nuclear chief said the new facility at Iran’s Natanz nuclear plant is near completion.

“After the supreme leader’s order we prepared this center within 48 hours. We hope the facility to be completed in a month,” Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said according to Reuters.

Salehi on June 5 notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the Iran Atomic Energy Organization is opening a center for producing new centrifuges for uranium enrichment at Natanz.

The announcement came a day after supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he had ordered preparations to increase uranium enrichment capacity if the nuclear agreement with world powers collapsed.

IAEA chief Yukiya Amano called on Iran to ensure “timely and proactive cooperation” with inspections mandated under the 2015 deal with world powers over its nuclear program.

President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal with Iran last month.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments