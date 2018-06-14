‘We’ll stop it,” FBI’s Peter Strzok texted Lisa Page about Donald Trump’s election

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2018

Then-FBI Director James Comey was “insubordinate” in public statements he made regarding the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in his long-awaited report released on June 14.

Although the report balked at finding “bias” in FBI procedures relating to the Clinton email investigation, it released an explosive test message exchange about the 2016 election campaign that had been withheld from Congress and which demonstrated clear bias.

Horowitz noted in his review of the FBI and DOJ’s Clinton investigation during the 2016 presidential election that “In particular, we were concerned about text messages exchanged by FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, Special Counsel to the Deputy Director, that potentially indicated or created the appearance that investigative decisions were impacted by bias or improper considerations.”

According to the report, Strzok texted Page in August 2016 that “we’ll stop” Donald Trump from becoming president.

“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Page texted Strzok.

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded.

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, said in a statement the report shows “an alarming and destructive level of animus displayed by top officials at the FBI.”

Other Republican lawmakers pounced on the new text.

About the Clinton investigation, the report said: “We found that it was extraordinary and insubordinate for Comey to conceal his intentions from his superiors, the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, for the admitted purpose of preventing them from telling him not to make the statement, and to instruct his subordinates in the FBI to do the same,” Horowitz’s report says.

View the full report here

Meanwhile, a new memo from two House committees indicates that “foreign actors” obtained access to some of former Clinton’s emails – including at least one email classified as “secret.”

Fox News reported it obtained the memo prepared by the House Judiciary and Oversight committees.

“Documents provided to the Committees show foreign actors obtained access to some of Mrs. Clinton’s emails – including at least one email classified ‘Secret,’ ” the memo says, adding that foreign actors also accessed the private accounts of some Clinton staffers.

The memo does not say who the foreign actors are, or what material was obtained, but it notes that secret information is defined as information that, if disclosed, could “reasonably be expected to cause serious damage to the national security.”

