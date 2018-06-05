Watchdog group ‘fighting the State Dept.’ for hiding ‘hundreds of thousands’ of Clinton emails on laptop

by WorldTribune Staff, June 1, 2018

A government watchdog group said it is seeking a full accounting from the State Department on the massive number of Hillary Clinton’s emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

Judicial Watch said it it is “fighting the State Department” for a full production of records responsive to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit for the emails found by the FBI on Weiner’s laptop.

According to then-FBI Director James Comey, Weiner’s laptop contained “hundreds of thousands” of emails of former Secretary of State Clinton and her top aide Huma Abedin, including emails that went through Clinton’s private email system.

“In fighting the State Department’s effort to close the case, Judicial Watch refers to the State Department claim that only 3,000 of those ‘hundreds of thousands’ are agency records and 147 total emails were unique agency records,” Judicial Watch said in a May 31 press release.

Judicial Watch argues that the State Department “has not released information on the total number of emails that they reviewed, how they reviewed them, how many emails were personal and not agency records and how the agency would have made those determinations.”

The State Department “has not even attempted to explain the discrepancy between the “hundreds of thousands’ of emails identified by ex-Director Comey and the mere 3,000 emails identified by the State Department,” Judicial Watch said.

On Jan. 19, Judicial Watch released 78 pages of new documents from the State Department containing emails Clinton sent and received over her unsecure system. The documents revealed that Clinton had detailed knowledge about the security issues with her non-State Department email system contrary to her statement that she “really didn’t stop to think about what kind of email system there would be.”

“We’ve confirmed classified Clinton emails on the Weiner laptop, which would have been enough to get anyone else arrested,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

