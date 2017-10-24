War: Shadowy group that targeted Fox takes aim at Mercer Foundation

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2017

The low-profile group which pressured advertisers to pull their ads from former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s show is now taking aim at an equally low-profile financial group that stands accused of turning Washington’s political establishment on its head.

The group is credited with supporting the success of the Brexit movement, the Donald Trump campaign and the rise to prominence of former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Robert Leroy Mercer is an American computer scientist, a developer in early artificial intelligence, and co-CEO of Renaissance Technologies, a hedge fund, according to Wikipedia.

His daugher, Rebekah heads the Mercer Family Foundation and has been instrumental in boosting a counter force to what the late Washington Times Editor Arnaud de Borchgrave termed the “dominant media culture”.

Sleeping Giants, a shadowy group of left-wing activists, has successfully pressured some corporations to stop advertising on Breitbart which has prospered with the support of the Mercers.

Breitbart reported that Sleeping Giants keeps a running list which currently includes more than 3,300 advertisers that have pulled out from Breitbart.

Analysts say Breitbart and its backers are under attack because they have been at the forefront of the Uranium One scandal.

Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President and Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer broke the story in his book “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich”.

In the book, Schweizer reported that then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s State Department, along with other federal agencies, approved the transfer of 20 percent of all U.S. uranium to Russia and that nine foreign investors in the deal gave $145 million to Hillary and Bill Clinton’s personal charity, the Clinton Foundation.

Related: Uranium deal dwarfs Russia probe, implicates Obama White House and Clintons, Oct. 22, 2017

Sleeping Giants is also pressuring investors to pull their money from hedge fund Renaissance Technologies because its co-CEO is Mercer.

The group cites a ThinkProgress article that named several universities and public utilities as among the investors in Renaissance Technologies. The article was titled, “These wealthy institutions are quietly financing white nationalism.”

“These are institutions whose stated values are to support and educate people of all backgrounds, no matter their sex, race, religion or sexual orientation,” reads a Google document organizing the campaign. “So are they aware their investments in Renaissance Technologies are being systematically re-invested in hate speech and bigotry? Do they know their funds are working directly against their missions?”

Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee is investigating the Uranium One scandal and has sent requests for more information to 10 federal agencies involved in the approval of the partial sale of Uranium One, asking what they knew about the FBI investigation and when.





Hillary Clinton has said the scandal has been “debunked.”

“I would say it’s the same baloney they’ve been peddling for years, and there’s been no credible evidence by anyone. In fact, it’s been debunked repeatedly and will continue to be debunked.”

She continued, “But here is what they are doing and I have to give them credit. Trump and his allies, including Fox News, are really experts at distraction and diversion. So the closer the investigation about real Russian ties between Trump associates and real Russians, as we heard Jeff Sessions finally admit to in his testimony the other day, the more they want to just throw mud on the wall. I’m their favorite target. Me and President Obama, we are the ones they like to put in the crosshairs.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments