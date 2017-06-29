War: Mueller zeros in on Team Trump, Woodward appeals for appearance of objectivity, president won’t ‘be bullied’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2017

As congressional investigators dragged President Donald Trump’s longtime bodyguard into the ongoing Russia probe and the White House’s war with the media intensified, Watergate reporter Bob Woodward called for a return to “fair-mindedness” for those reporting on the Trump administration.

Following a screening of “All The President’s Men” in Washington on June 27, Woodward said “I think a kind of brief, deeply fair-mindedness is essential.”

Meanwhile, ABC News reported on June 29 that the House Intelligence Committee wants to speak with Keith Schiller, Trump’s longtime bodyguard turned White House aide, as part of the Russia investigation.

Schiller, the former head of security for the Trump Organization who now serves as the White House director of Oval Office operations, is one of several Trump associates on the panel’s witness list.

The ABC News report noted that, in late July, longtime Trump associate Roger Stone is expected to appear before congressional investigators for a closed-door interview. Other Trump associates the committee has said they want to meet includes former national security adviser Mike Flynn, Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is leading a separate investigation at the Justice Department into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

As an example of the overt liberal media bias against Trump, Woodward pointed to a list of Trump’s “lies” compiled by The New York Times.

“[Number three on the list] was that Trump said he was on the cover of Time magazine 14 or 15 times when it was in fact 11 times,” Woodward said. “… That’s not a lie.” He likened Trump’s statement instead to someone getting pulled over for speeding and telling the police officer that they were driving the speed limit.

“Tone matters, and headlines matter, and you want people to trust you,” he said during a Q&A session at Landmark E Street Cinema.

Woodward has been a consistent voice for journalism in recent months, calling the Christopher Steele dossier on Trump “a garbage document” and saying that the Comey investigation was “not yet Watergate,” contradicting frequent major media claims.





Trump on June 29 continued his Twitter storm against the major media. After going after the New York Times and Washington Post, Trump fired away at MSNBC show “Morning Joe” and its hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

In a pair of tweets, the president said: “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Brzezinski appeared to respond with a photo of a cereal box featuring a young girl pointing to the words “Made For Little Hands.” The jab was a throwback to 2016’s mockery of Trump’s hand size.

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” MSNBC said in a statement.

The White House defended Trump’s tweets.

“I don’t think that the president’s ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back,” Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom”.

“There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks…This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be bullied by the liberal media.”

