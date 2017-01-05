Virginia governor to veto ‘socially divisive’ abortion bill he says would be bad for business

by WorldTribune Staff, January 5, 2017

Virginia’s governor says a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks would be bad for business in the state and he plans to veto it.

“I can’t sit back and have that sitting out the same time I am traveling the globe recruiting businesses to Virginia,” Gov. Terry McAuliffe told the Associated Press.

“If there’s something that would be damaging toward business, and to our image around the country and the globe, I’ll veto it, you bet I will.”

A Republican state assemblyman is set to propose a ban on abortions after 20 weeks. The pro-life movement points to scientific research purporting to show that 20 weeks is when fetuses begin to feel pain. A similar law was passed in Ohio last month.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, says the proposed legislation is “socially divisive” and he vowed to potential Virginia business partners that the bill will not become law.

McAuliffe is reportedly under a federal public corruption investigation involving a $120,000 campaign contribution which he received from a Chinese businessman in 2013.

When the federal probe was revealed last year, McAuliffe initially denied ever meeting the Chinese national, Wang Wenliang. But the Democrat was forced to admit that he did know Wenliang after video footage surfaced of the Chinese billionaire attending a McAuliffe fundraiser (held at Hillary Clinton’s residence in Washington, D.C.)

