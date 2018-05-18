View from Canada: Conrad Black calls Trump ‘welcome change’, dismisses Mueller probe as ‘ever more desperate’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 18, 2018

The author of the new book “Donald J. Trump: A President Like No Other” said the president has been tactically solid in dealing with the “partisan” investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Conrad Black, the first Canadian-born pundit to endorse Trump’s candidacy for the GOP nomination, told The Daily Caller that “I don’t think there is much danger of Trump being impeached and almost none of his being removed. He could justify firing Mueller, but I think his present tactic is better: cooperating but remarking almost every day that the Mueller investigation has been incompetent, partisan, that it has failed to find anything and is becoming ever more desperate.”

Black also said Trump is a welcome change from what Republicans had offered up since Ronald Reagan.

“The Republicans had, in policy terms, been lifeless and useless since Reagan…The Bushes were almost inert, McCain was vague, and Romney was a consultant who faced in all four directions on every issue,” Black told the Daily Caller.

As for Never Trumpers who don’t think Trump is an authentic conservative, Black said: “His policy proposal were all moderate and sensible and could have come from the main sensible conservative think-tanks.”

When asked if Trump will ultimately be considered a “great” president, Black responded, “At this stage, I would say unusually capable, with Jefferson, Jackson, Polk, TR, Wilson, Truman, Eisenhower, and Nixon; not right at the top with Washington, Lincoln, FDR, and Reagan.”

