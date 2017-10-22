Uranium deal dwarfs Russia probe, implicates Obama White House and Clintons

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2017

Despite the silence of federal agencies and major media, the implications of the Uranium One scandal involving the Clintons and the Obama administration is staggering compared to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, an analyst wrote.

The uranium deal with the Russians “compromised national-security interests,” Andrew McCarthy wrote for National Review on Oct. 21.

“The cool half-million bucks the Putin regime funneled to Bill Clinton was five times the amount it spent on those Facebook ads – the ones the media-Democrat complex ludicrously suggests swung the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump.”

The Facebook-ad buy, which started in June 2015 – before Donald Trump threw his hat in the ring – “was more left-wing agitprop (ads pushing hysteria on racism, immigration, guns, etc.) than electioneering,” McCarthy wrote.

Mark Penn, long-time strategist for the Clinton political dynasty, estimated that just $6,500 went to actual electioneering.

“By contrast, the staggering $500,000 payday from a Kremlin-tied Russian bank for a single speech was part of a multi-million-dollar influence-peddling scheme to enrich the former president and his wife, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton,” McCarty wrote. “At the time, Russia was plotting – successfully – to secure U.S. government approval for its acquisition of Uranium One, and with it, tens of billions of dollars in U.S. uranium reserves.”

The Uranium One scandal is both a Clinton and Obama scandal, McCarthy noted.

“The Clintons were just doing what the Clintons do: cashing in on their ‘public service.’ The Obama administration, with Secretary Clinton at the forefront but hardly alone, was knowingly compromising American national-security interests.

“The administration green-lighted the transfer of control over one-fifth of American uranium-mining capacity to Russia, a hostile regime – and specifically to Russia’s state-controlled nuclear-energy conglomerate, Rosatom. Worse, at the time the administration approved the transfer, it knew that Rosatom’s American subsidiary was engaged in a lucrative racketeering enterprise that had already committed felony extortion, fraud, and money-laundering offenses.”

The Obama administration “also knew that congressional Republicans were trying to stop the transfer,” McCarthy wrote. “Consequently, the Justice Department concealed what it knew. DOJ allowed the racketeering enterprise to continue compromising the American uranium industry rather than commencing a prosecution that would have scotched the transfer. Prosecutors waited four years before quietly pleading the case out for a song, in violation of Justice Department charging guidelines.”

Meanwhile, the Obama administration “stonewalled Congress, reportedly threatening an informant who wanted to go public.”

The Obama administration “needed to make this case go away – without a public trial if at all possible,” McCarthy wrote.

“Think about this: The investigation of Russian racketeering in the American energy sector was the kind of spectacular success over which the FBI and Justice Department typically do a bells-n-whistles victory lap – the big self-congratulatory press conference followed by the media-intensive prosecutions . . . and, of course, more press conferences.”

But, “here . . . crickets.”

