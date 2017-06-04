UK’s May: Tech firms allow ‘safe spaces’ for terrorists to ‘breed’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2017

Technology firms are allowing Islamic extremism “the safe space it needs to breed” online and the international community must step in to regulate the Internet, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said after terrorists killed seven people and injured dozens more in the June 3 London Bridge terror attack.

May said tech firms currently are not doing enough and new rules need to be introduced to “deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online.”

“We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed – yet that is precisely what the Internet, and the big companies that provide Internet-based services provide,” May said.

“We need to work with allies democratic governments to reach international agreements to regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning.”

May also said Great Britain was too tolerant of extremism and that “pluralistic” British values had to be established as superior.

The is “a new trend in the threat we face,” May warned, adding that while the three recent terror attacks in the UK were not linked by “common networks,” they were “bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamic extremism.”

UK Conservatives have called for regulation of the web that includes forcing Internet providers to participate in counter-extremism drives and making it more difficult to access pornography.

May backs the regulations, which would require Internet service providers to maintain a list of visited websites for all users for a year and gives intelligence agencies more powers to intercept online communications. Police would also be able to access the stored browsing history of users without any warrant or court order.

