U.S., South Korean exercises focus on removing North Korean WMD

by WorldTribune Staff, December 17, 2017

U.S. and South Korean forces last week conducted a joint exercise aimed at infiltrating North Korea and removing the Kim Jong-Un regime’s weapons of mass destruction.

North Korea last tested an ICBM on Nov. 29. Pyongyang claims the Hwasong-15 is capable of hitting anywhere in the United States.

Last week’s “Warrior Strike” exercise was held at Camp Stanley, located north of Seoul, and involved hundreds of soldiers from the two sides.

The U.S. 2nd Infantry Division said in a Facebook post that Gen. Jung Kyung-Doo, chairman of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, and Lt. Gen. Thomas S. Vandal, commander of Eighth Army-Korea, visited the U.S. base and observed Warrior Strike training on Dec. 15, the final day of the drill.

One of the focuses of the massive Vigilant Ace exercise held earlier this month was simulated strikes on mock North Korean nuclear facilities and nuclear forces including the missiles and their transporter erector launchers, Yonhap reported.

The Trump administration would consider launching such a disarming strike against North Korea, U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster told Fox News on Dec. 3.

“What the president’s saying is, we all need to take care of it,” McMaster said.

“If necessary, the president and the United States will have to take care of it, because he has said he’s not going to allow this murderous, rogue regime to threaten the United States with the – with the most – destructive weapons on the planet.

“I don’t think you or anybody else is willing to bet the farm, or a U.S. city on the decision-making – rational decision-making of Kim Jong-Un,” McMaster said.

The Vigilant Ace wargames were held days after North Korea’s most recent test of an ICBM.

“In the event we need to help defend our 51 million Korean allies, I need to be sure the 51st Fighter Wing is synchronized with the Combined-Joint force,” Col. William D. Betts, commander of the Osan, Korea-based 51st Fighter Wing said in a statement.

“The threat here on the peninsula is very real, and countering that threat needs to be in the forefront of our minds,” Betts said.

