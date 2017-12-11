U.S., S. Korea, Japan stage drill to track N. Korean missiles

by WorldTribune Staff, December 11, 2017

The U.S., South Korea and Japan on Dec. 11 began joint exercises in waters near the Korean peninsula aimed at tracking missiles from North Korea, Seoul’s Defense Ministry said.

“During the drill, Aegis warships from each country will simulate detecting and tracking down potential ballistic missiles from the North and sharing information,” the ministry said in a statement.

Two U.S. ships are taking part in the two-day trilateral drill, with one each from South Korea and Japan. The ministry did not say whether the THAAD system would be involved.

The exercise is being held less than two weeks after Pyongyang test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The Kim Jong-Un regime claimed the ICBM could deliver a “super-large heavy warhead” anywhere on the U.S. mainland.

The U.S. and South Korea conducted their largest-ever joint air drill last week in a show of force against Pyongyang.

On Dec. 10, South Korea said it will impose new unilateral sanctions on 20 institutions and a dozen individuals in North Korea, banning any financial transactions between those sanctioned and any South Koreans.

“This unilateral sanction will prevent illegal funds flowing to North Korea and contribute to reinforce international communities’ sanctions against North Korea,” South Korea’s Finance Ministry said in a statement.

