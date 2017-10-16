U.S. forces in Korea begin evacuation exercises for family members

by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2017

An annual training exercise for U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) will this year include drills for evacuating service members and their families should war break out on the Korean Peninsula.

The annual Courageous Channel training exercise, being held Oct. 16-20, will prepare service members and their families “to respond to a wide range of crisis management events such as non-combatant evacuation (NEO) and natural or man-made disasters,” the U.S. State Department said.

Participants in the exercise perform tasks that include readiness briefings, document and passport inspection, roster updates, and limited rehearsals, the State Department said.

“Although not directly tied to current geopolitical events, our forces must be ready in all areas to include systems and personnel annually exercised in Courageous Channel,” USFK chief Gen. Vincent K. Brooks said.

“This training is as important to readiness as our other routine events such as tank gunnery and fighter wing exercises,” he added.

