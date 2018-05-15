Turkey, Israel exchange verbal fire after dozens killed at Gaza border

by WorldTribune Staff, May 15, 2018

Turkey and Israel engaged in a war of words following deadly riots on the Israel-Gaza border on May 14, the same day the United States formally moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said “Islamic countries should without fail review their relations with Israel.”

Yildirim said Ankara was calling an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the world’s main pan-Islamic body, on May 18.

Turkey on May 15 told Israeli Ambassador Eitan Naeh to temporarily leave the country after riots broke out at the Gaza border in which 60 people were killed.

Israeli Education Minister and Security Cabinet member Naftali Bennett responded to Turkey’s expulsion of Naeh by tweeting that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “is soaked with Hamas terror from head to toe. It was a severe mistake to sign a compensation deal with him, worth tens of millions of dollars, following the Marmara incident. At the time I said he would return to hurt us, and I even voted against that shameful agreement, which unfortunately passed in the cabinet.”

Bennett called on the Israeli government to respond by formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide, which was committed by the Ottoman Empire during World War I and by boycotting Turkey, Arutz Sheva reported.

“Now, we must move from harsh words to strong actions. Here is a comprehensive plan for the Knesset, the Government, and the Israeli public:

“1. I approached the Knesset Speaker to authorize an official Israeli recognition of the Armenian Genocide committed by Turkey.

“2. I requested the Prime Minister discuss with the Cabinet recognition of the rights of the Kurdish minority in Syria and the resulting recognition and autonomy.

“3. I ask you, the Israeli public: cancel your trips to Turkey. Immediately. Go on vacation in the Galilee or Golan. You too play a role.

“Israel will no longer hold back from defending its honor and will safeguard its borders and citizens,” Bennett concluded.

