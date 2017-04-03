Trump’s omnipresent son-in-law now in Iraq

by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2017

President Donald Trump can’t be everywhere even when his twitter feed can. But sometimes, in 2017, he has to try. That’s where his favored son-in-law is becoming a major factor.

From pulling the strings in the U.S.-Mexico relationship to helping solve the nation’s opioid addiction problem and draining the swamp via reducing the size of government, Jared Kushner has become President Donald Trump’s go-to guy.

Now, Trump has sent his son-in-law to Iraq to get the latest update on the war against Islamic State (ISIS).

No formal announcement was made regarding the trip, and the White House has not confirmed Kushner’s presence in Iraq. But, according to a senior U.S. official, Kushner traveled to Iraq along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford.

Navy Capt. Greg Hicks, a spokesman for the chairman, said on April 3 that Dunford had arrived in Iraq for meetings, including with coalition officials, accompanied by Kushner and Thomas Bossert, the president’s homeland security adviser, according to a report by The New York Times.

Kushner is “traveling on behalf of the president to express the president’s support and commitment to the government of Iraq and U.S. personnel currently engaged in the campaign” against ISIS, Hicks added.

The 36-year-old Kushner has served as senior adviser to Trump since he took office in January. Last month, he received the added title of Director of the White House Office of American Innovation, a new position created by the Trump administration.

Kushner is also taking the lead in preparing for Trump’s meeting this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments