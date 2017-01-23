Trump’s Day-One list has Washington on edge

Connect on Linked in

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2017

Washington, D.C. opened for business Monday morning with the knowledge that a profound change in the government’s metabolism was imminent.

President Donald Trump’s 18-point Day-One plan sets the priorities addressed at the outset of his presidency:

Immigration

Stop all federal funding to “sanctuary cities” – places where local officials don’t arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally for federal authorities.

Begin deporting what Trump estimates to be more than 2 million criminal illegal aliens currently in the U.S.

Cancel visas for citizens of foreign countries that won’t take the criminal illegals back.

Immediately terminate former President Barack Obama’s “two illegal executive amnesties,” that is said to include DACA, which protects people who were brought into the country illegally as children.

Begin working on an “impenetrable physical wall” along the southern border.

Ask Congress to pass “Kate’s Law,” which would increase penalties on people who unlawfully re-enter the United States after being removed.

Security and Defense

Immediately suspend the Syrian refugee program.

Convene his generals and inform them that they have 30 days to submit a new plan for defeating ISIL.

Suspend immigration from “terror-prone regions” where he says vetting is too difficult.

Implement new “extreme” immigration vetting techniques.

Trade

Announce his intention to renegotiate or withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico.

Formally withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Direct his treasury secretary to label China a currency manipulator.

Draining the Swamp and Government Reform

Propose a Constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress.

Ban White House and congressional officials from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave the government.

Ban former White House officials from lobbying on behalf of foreign governments for the rest of their lives.

Ban foreign lobbyists from raising money for U.S. elections.

Impose a hiring freeze on federal employees, excluding military, public safety, and public health staff.

Impose a requirement that for every new federal regulation imposed, two existing regulations be eliminated.

Energy and the Environment

Remove any Obama-era roadblocks to energy projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.

Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.

Cancel payments to the UN’s climate change programs and use the money to fix America’s water and environmental infrastructure.

Other Issues

Cancel “every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama.”

Ask Congress to send him a bill to repeal and replace Obama’s signature health care law.

Begin the process of selecting a new Supreme Court justice.

Get rid of gun-free zones in schools and on military bases.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments