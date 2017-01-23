Trump’s Day-One list has Washington on edge

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2017
Washington, D.C. opened for business Monday morning with the knowledge that a profound change in the government’s metabolism was imminent.
President Donald Trump’s 18-point Day-One plan sets the priorities addressed at the outset of his presidency:
Immigration
- Stop all federal funding to “sanctuary cities” – places where local officials don’t arrest or detain immigrants living in the country illegally for federal authorities.
- Begin deporting what Trump estimates to be more than 2 million criminal illegal aliens currently in the U.S.
- Cancel visas for citizens of foreign countries that won’t take the criminal illegals back.
- Immediately terminate former President Barack Obama’s “two illegal executive amnesties,” that is said to include DACA, which protects people who were brought into the country illegally as children.
- Begin working on an “impenetrable physical wall” along the southern border.
- Ask Congress to pass “Kate’s Law,” which would increase penalties on people who unlawfully re-enter the United States after being removed.
Security and Defense
- Immediately suspend the Syrian refugee program.
- Convene his generals and inform them that they have 30 days to submit a new plan for defeating ISIL.
- Suspend immigration from “terror-prone regions” where he says vetting is too difficult.
- Implement new “extreme” immigration vetting techniques.
Trade
- Announce his intention to renegotiate or withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico.
- Formally withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
- Direct his treasury secretary to label China a currency manipulator.
Draining the Swamp and Government Reform
- Propose a Constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress.
- Ban White House and congressional officials from becoming lobbyists for five years after they leave the government.
- Ban former White House officials from lobbying on behalf of foreign governments for the rest of their lives.
- Ban foreign lobbyists from raising money for U.S. elections.
- Impose a hiring freeze on federal employees, excluding military, public safety, and public health staff.
- Impose a requirement that for every new federal regulation imposed, two existing regulations be eliminated.
Energy and the Environment
- Remove any Obama-era roadblocks to energy projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.
- Lift restrictions on mining coal and drilling for oil and natural gas.
- Cancel payments to the UN’s climate change programs and use the money to fix America’s water and environmental infrastructure.
Other Issues
- Cancel “every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama.”
- Ask Congress to send him a bill to repeal and replace Obama’s signature health care law.
- Begin the process of selecting a new Supreme Court justice.
- Get rid of gun-free zones in schools and on military bases.
