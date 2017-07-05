Trump vs the ‘Deep State’: To win, he must send out the pink slips

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2017

President Donald Trump is battling a “Deep State” that is hellbent on “preserving their own privileges, positions and power” and taking the president down at any cost.

It will take a Herculean effort, but Trump can win the battle, analysts say, if he is willing to send unelected bureaucrats packing.

What Trump and his White House need to understand is that “this is not going to end, that this is a fight to the finish, that his enemies will not relent until they see him impeached or resigning in disgrace,” former Nixon White House aide Patrick Buchanan wrote.

“To prevail, Trump will have to campaign across this country and wage guerrilla war in this capital, using the legal and political weapons at his disposal to ferret out the enemies within his own government. Not only is this battle essential, if Trump hopes to realize his agenda, it is winnable.”

If Trump is unable to rewrite Obamacare or achieve tax reform, “he should NOT go around the country in 2018 wailing about Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer,” Buchanan wrote. “They are not the real adversaries. They are but interchangeable parts.”

Trump “should campaign against the real enemies of America First by promising to purge the deep state and flog its media collaborators.”

Former Colorado Rep. Tom Tancredo, writing for Breitbart warns that “it’s probably going to get worse.”

The Deep State’s efforts to take down a sitting president were “born of utter shock at Trump’s election victory; self-righteous elitist arrogance; and the active participation and support from the nation’s major media organizations,” Tancredo wrote. “Yet, there is another novel element interwoven in these events that is even more dangerous – dangerous not simply as a political obstacle to Trump’s agenda, but inherently dangerous to the survival of our country. That novel element is the active, conscious subversion of lawful presidential orders by the Deep State, the part of the government that is immune to political appointment and political accountability.”

How powerful has the Deep State, currently comprised mainly of appointees of the Obama administration, truly become?

PJ Media explains:

“Welcome to the Deep State, the democracy-sapping embeds at the heart of our democracy who have not taken the expulsion of the Permanent Bipartisan Fusion Party lightly. They realize that the Trump administration poses a mortal threat to their hegemony, and so have enlisted an army of Democrats, some Republicans, the ‘neverTrumpumpkin’ … die-hards, leftist thugs, Black Lives Matter, and anybody else they can blackmail, browbeat, or enlist. They mean business … So what must Trump do now? First, complete his cabinet. Second, fire every fireable federal employee in the leak-prone agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency. Third, start taking operational security seriously. Fourth, assume everything you say will leak to the media and be spun as malevolently as possible. Fifth, trust nobody.”





Roger Kimball, writing for PJ Media, said:

“The sociology of the Trump presidency – and the anti-Trump ‘resistance’ – is an unwritten chapter in recent American history. … This much I am convinced of:

1. Those who identify the ‘administrative state’ (the ‘Deep State,’ etc.) as our chief political problem today are correct;

2. Donald Trump really is trying to unravel (‘deconstruct,’ ‘drain’) the Leviathan;

3. The right-leaning anti-Trump campaign is so virulent because, even if unwittingly, it is itself part of the overweening bureaucrat dispensation that is the enemy of freedom;

4. Trump will survive to the extent that he is able to follow the example of his hero Andrew Jackson and challenge his challengers by pushing through his agenda undistracted from the yapping of the PC chihuahuas.”

As Buchanan put it – “Time to burn down the Bastille.”

