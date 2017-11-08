Trump turns down ‘fancy lunch’ with S. Korean president, eats with the troops

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump on Nov. 7 turned down an invitation for lunch at a top-notch South Korean restaurant with South Korean President Moon Jae-In, and instead chose “Taco Tuesday” with Moon and a group of soldiers.

“I had a choice of having a beautiful, very fancy lunch and I said no, I want to eat with the troops and we ate with the troops,” Trump said.

The two leaders sat down for lunch at Camp Humphreys, a United States Army garrison which is America’s biggest overseas base.

Pvt. Merion Holmes said of Trump: “He’d rather eat with the troops than at a fancy restaurant” and that made it “feel like he cared.”

Meanwhile, North Korea’s main state newspaper, Rodon Sinmun, went into attacks mode with a commentary that “Trump has flown to South Korea as he seeks to strengthen military threats against us and has an intention to light the fuse for a nuclear war. The problem is that South Korea is blindly following the U.S. which is intent on the scheme for a nuclear war.”

Trump had earlier said that “it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and to make a deal that is good for the people of North Korea and the people of the world.”

Watch video from Trump’s lunch with the troops here.

