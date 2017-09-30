Trump to open world markets to U.S. gun makers

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to shift oversight of the sale of non-military arms and ammunition that would open world markets to American gun manufacturers.

Trump is finalizing plans to shift oversight of firearms sales from the State Department to the Commerce Department, Reuters reported on Sept. 19.

The shift would mean expanded markets for U.S. manufacturers such as Bushmaster, Daniel Defense, Battle-Tested Equipment, Smith & Wesson (American Outdoor) and Sturm Ruger, arms such as AR-15s and ammunition such as 5.56 and .223.

Analysts said the move could boost gun makers’ sales by 15 to 20 percent annually.

“There will be more leeway to do arms sales. You could really turn the spigot on if you do it the right way,” an administration official speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters.

“Trump ran on a pro-Second Amendment platform, but progress on some of the most popular pro-gun legislation has been stifled by the establishment,” wrote AWR Hawkins, the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News.

“For example, on Sept. 8 Breitbart News reported that Rep. Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican, said House Speaker Paul Ryan will not let Congress touch national reciprocity for concealed carry. As a result, the national reciprocity legislation – which was put forward on January 3, 2017 – is withering on the vine. But the Trump administration is going around establishment roadblocks to open trade opportunities for American gun companies.”

