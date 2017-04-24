Trump to answer White House Correspondents Dinner with rally in Pennsylvania

by WorldTribune Staff, April 24, 2017

While media elites and celebrities party down in D.C., President Donald Trump will hold a rally in the state that put him over the top in the presidential election.

“Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!” Trump wrote on Twitter of his plans for April 29.

April 29 is the same date as the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton, which is the social event of the year for the media class, the “ruling class” and local celebrity-gawkers.

“The announcement comes after Trump decided earlier this year that he would skip the annual dinner in Washington, D.C., breaking with longtime political tradition of the president attending the event alongside lawmakers and celebrities,” The Hill noted on April 22.

Trump also tweeted plans to announce new tax reforms next week.

“Big TAX REFORM AND TAX REDUCTION will be announced next Wednesday,” the president said.

