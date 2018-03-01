Trump threat on MS-13 gangs: ‘We’re getting no help from the State of California’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2018

Several California cities have passed resolutions instructing local authorities not to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Activists have even demanded that ICE be removed from the state. President Donald Trump has indicated he may oblige.

The president on Feb. 22 said he may pull ICE out of California after what he called the state’s efforts to shield criminal gang members in “sanctuary cities.”

“They [the MS-13 gang] actually have franchises going to Los Angeles,” Trump said. “We’re getting no help from the State of California. I mean, frankly, if I wanted to pull our people from California, you would have a crime mess like you’ve never seen in California. All I’d have to do is say, ‘ICE and Border Patrol, let California alone.’ You’d be inundated – you would see crime like no one has ever seen crime in this country. And yet, we get no help from the State of California.”

Trump continued: “They are doing a lousy management job. They have the highest taxes in the nation, and they don’t know what’s happening out there. Frankly, it’s a disgrace. The ‘sanctuary city’ situation, the protection of these horrible criminals – you know it, because you’re working on it – the protection of these horrible criminals in California, and other places, but in California, that if we ever pulled our ICE out, and we ever said, ‘Let California alone, let them figure it out for themselves,’ in two months, they’d be begging for us to come back. They would be begging.”

“And you know what?,” Trump added. “I am thinking about doing it.”

Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, both California Democrats, sent a joint letter to ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan last month requesting detailed information on rumored upcoming raids in California, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“Diverting resources in an effort to punish California and score political points is an abhorrent abuse of power, not to mention a terrible misuse of scarce resources,” the letter read in part.

Feinstein tweeted in response to Trump’s Feb. 22 comments: “The president’s obsession with California is growing more outrageous by the day. His attacks are not only mean-spirited, they’re patently false.”

Fox News contributor Todd Starnes tweeted: “Trump says he’s thinking about pulling ICE agents from California. That’s actually a great idea. Let the Democrats take care of all the illegals.”

