Trump says Obama behind leaks, town hall protests: ‘That’s the way it is’

February 28, 2017

Former President Barack Obama is likely complicit in a series of leaks within the Trump administration and is helping to orchestrate the rowdy disruptions of GOP town hall meetings, President Donald Trump said.

“I think he is behind it,” Trump told Fox News on Feb. 27. “I also think it is politics, that’s the way it is.”

“I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics. And it will probably continue.”

Among the recent leaks to media outlets are the details of a tense phone call to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and security meetings between White House representatives and Russian army officials.

As the Trump administration looks to plug the leaks, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer ordered staffers to submit their mobile devices for examination, to ensure they had not made unauthorized contacts with media outlets.

CNN, who the president refers to as “very fake news,” reported on Feb. 27 that the heightened surveillance was approved by Trump.

Spicer, however, said the president “did not sign off or even know what I did. That is not accurate.”

