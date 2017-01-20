Trump inaugural ceremonies features 26 religious leaders, multiple prayers

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2017

The inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th President of the United States will feature 26 religious leaders and a record six prayers as part of the ceremonies.

Trump was to be sworn in using both his own Bible, a gift from his mother, and the Bible used to swear in President Abraham Lincoln.

The National Prayer Service on Jan. 21 will include 26 religious leaders.

Most come from denominations of the Christian faith, but other faiths featured include Islam, Judaism and the Navajo Nation.

Trump, who started inauguration day at St. John’s Church for a service at 8:30 a.m., slated three invocations and three benedictions for the ceremony, a record according to Jim Bendat, the author of “Democracy’s Big Day”.

