Trump concluded 37 trade deals in China, pressed Xi on drug linked to opioid crisis

November 10, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump wrapped up his first trip to China by concluding dozens of major trade deals between American and Chinese firms and pressing Chinese President Xi Jinping to curb exports of a drug that contributed to 20,000 U.S. opioid overdose deaths last year.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Nov. 9 revealed the 37 major deals signed between U.S. and Chinese companies total more than $250 billion.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said “American businesses are the most innovative in the world and, when given access, can compete with anyone,” Ross said. “I believe these deals can provide a solid foundation for a stronger relationship that is more free, fair, and reciprocal between the U.S. and China.”

The largest of the deals was for $3 billion between the State of Alaska, Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC), China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec), China Investment Corporation (CIC), and Bank of China (BOC).

Boeing and China Aviation Supplies Holding Company signed a $38 billion deal.

A senior White House official said Trump also pressed Xi to curb exports of the drug fentanyl.

“Today, President Xi and I discussed ways we can enhance coordination to better counter the deadly drug trade and to stop the lethal flow of poisonous drugs into our countries and into our communities,” said Trump at a joint press briefing with Xi.

The senior official said fentanyl contributed to 20,000 U.S. drug overdose deaths last year.

A significant amount of Chinese fentanyl comes to the U.S. via Mexico as well as directly through the mail from China, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration rejected China’s appeal to develop closer law enforcement ties. The Xi regime urgently wants the U.S. to return the dissident billionaire Guo Wengui who has revealed on social media allegations of massive corruption by former CCP “corruption czar” Wang Qishan.

Xi announced in his formal remarks after meeting with Trump that the two nations had agreed “neither wants to become a safe haven for each other’s fugitives, and will instruct competent authorities of the two countries to actively explore a long-term cooperation mechanism regarding fugitive assets recovery and repatriation of illegal immigrants.”

“We did not agree to such a mechanism,” the senior American official said. “And we were fairly forthright in reminding the Chinese that we are a country that enjoys the rule of law, not rule by law.”

The official said the U.S. side made clear to the Chinese that “we are not going to tolerate activities on our shores that violate our laws.”

“And we’ve seen some overreach by China,” the official added, referring to Chinese intelligence and security activities in the United States.

The Trump administration also said the U.S. will not end arms sales to Taiwan.

“The president spoke of our one China policy based on the three communiqués and the Taiwan Relations Act, so we’re going to continue providing defensive weapons commensurate with our obligations under the law,” the senior U.S. official said.

