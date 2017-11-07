Trump comes to Seoul locked and loaded and then changes his tone: ‘Let’s make a deal’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump comes to Seoul with three U.S. aircraft carrier groups near the Korean peninsula and on an Asian tour meant to fortify East Asian alliances against threatening behavior by North Korea and China.

On Nov. 7, Trump changed gears and struck a less aggressive tone on North Korea, saying he is willing to negotiate with the Kim Jong-Un regime.

During a joint news conference in Seoul with South Korean President Moon Jae-In, Trump urged Pyongyang to “come to the table” and “make a deal.”

Trump continued to push North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program and said the United States would use military force if needed, but the president gave his strongest sign yet that a diplomatic solution could be in the works.

“It makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal that is good for the people of North Korea and for the world,” Trump said, adding, “I do see certain movement.”

Trump noted the U.S. has deployed three aircraft carrier groups and a nuclear submarine to the region, but said “we hope to God we never have to use” the arsenal.

Moon said to Trump: “I know that you have put this issue at the top of your security agenda. So I hope that your visit to Korea and to the Asia Pacific region will serve as an opportunity to relieve some of the anxiety that the Korean people have due to North Korea’s provocations and also serve as a turning point in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue.”

While holding off on referring to Kim Jong-Un as “Little Rocket Man,” Trump did say the North Korean dictator is “threatening millions and millions of lives, so needlessly.” Trump indicated a central mission of his Asia trip is to enlist many nations in the region, including China and Russia, to pressure Pyongyang into giving up its nuclear program.

“Ultimately, it’ll all work out,” Trump said.

