Trey Gowdy to Rosenstein on Russia probe: ‘‘Finish it the hell up!’

June 29, 2018

The so-called Trump-Russia collusion investigation is ripping the country apart, Rep. Trey Gowdy told Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on June 29. Gowdy called on the DOJ official to “finish it the hell up!”

“If you have any evidence of wrongdoing by any member of the Trump campaign, present it to the g–damn jury… Whatever you’ve got, finish it the hell up, because this country is being torn apart,” Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, said.

Rosenstein said he believes the pace of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is “not atypical at all,” and that it is being carried out as quickly as possible.

“We’ve seen the bias, we need to see the evidence,” Gowdy said. “If you have evidence that this president acted inappropriately, present it to the American people.”

Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray testifying, before the House Judiciary Committee, also insisted they are working to comply with Republicans’ demands for documents related to the investigation.

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, challenged Rosenstein over the DOJ’s compliance.

Jordan accused the deputy attorney general of “hiding information” from Congress, which Rosenstein denied.

“Now Mr. Jordan, I am the deputy attorney general of the United States. Okay?” Rosenstein said. “I am not the person doing the redacting. I am responsible for responding to your concerns, as I am … So your statement that I am personally keeping information from you, trying to conceal information —”

“You’re the boss, Mr. Rosenstein,” Jordan said.

“That’s correct, and my job is to make sure we respond to your requests. And we have, sir. Again, I appreciate your concerns—” Rosenstein responded.

“Again, I think the House of Representatives is going to say otherwise,” Jordan said.

“But your use of this to attack me personally is deeply wrong,” Rosenstein responded.

Rosenstein said he was upset by the problems uncovered in DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, including texts that several FBI employees sent disparaging Trump.

“We need to correct errors, hold wrongdoers accountable and deter future violations,” Rosenstein said.

Wray and Rosenstein also denied that they are “angry Democrats.” Their remarks came in response to one Democratic lawmaker’s question referencing Trump’s frequent claim that “13 angry Democrats” are serving on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team.

“I’m trying to do this job apolitically,” Wray told lawmakers. “I do not consider myself an angry Democrat.”

