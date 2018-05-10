Traitor: John Kerry ends his public service career as it started

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

John Kerry committed treason.

The Boston Globe recently revealed that the former secretary of state conducted “shadow diplomacy” with Iran’s foreign minister. The goal: to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal crafted by Kerry and then-President Obama.

President Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. is pulling out of the agreement. He has delivered a fatal blow to Obama’s foreign policy legacy.

The deal was a disaster. It should never have been implemented. It gave the Iranian mullahs over $100 billion; nearly $2 billion in cash. The massive financial windfall propped up the crumbling Islamo-fascist regime, enabling it to fund pro-Iranian, anti-American terrorist groups, such as Hizbullah, Hamas, Al Qaida and the Taliban. Moreover, the deal did not prevent Iran from acquiring the nuclear bomb. Instead, it guaranteed the Ayatollahs would get the bomb — only delaying it until 2025. Trump did the right thing.

Yet, even if you supported the deal, Kerry had no right to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif several times prior to Trump’s decision. Kerry’s aides have admitted the purpose of the clandestine meetings was to keep the agreement in place; the Massachusetts liberal was strategizing with Zarif on how to prevent Trump from tearing up the deal. Kerry even shuttled to Europe, meeting with the leaders of France, Germany and the European Union in the hope of preserving the Iran agreement.

This is illegal. Kerry is no longer secretary of state or in government. In other words, he was acting as a private citizen, colluding with a mortal enemy of the United States — the State Department has listed Iran as the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world — against the interests of our government, the Trump administration and our country. His objective was to undermine Trump’s foreign policy in the service of a hostile foreign power. Kerry sided with the Islamist mullahs against America. He engaged in blatant collusion with Zarif and the Islamic Republic.

Liberals have eagerly cited the Logan Act, an obscure law that has never been successfully used in over 200 years, to target Mike Flynn and other members of the Trump administration. Yet, it is Kerry who has violated the Logan Act. His actions were not just criminal and reprehensible, but treasonous. He needs to be indicted and imprisoned. Kerry is a Fifth Columnist — a traitor who has put the interests of Iran above his own government.

Nor is this surprising. Throughout his career, Kerry has been on the wrong side of almost every foreign policy issue.

He vehemently opposed the Vietnam War, even meeting with members of our enemy, the Viet Cong, to denounce America’s involvement in Southeast Asia.

He mocked Ronald Reagan’s opposition to Soviet communism and his massive military build-up, urging instead détente and appeasement.

He supported the Marxist Sandinistas against the U.S.-backed Contras in Nicaragua.

He has refused to denounce radical Islam. He backed Obama’s illegal war in Libya. Kerry was a big supporter of the Arab Spring. He turned a blind eye to the rise of ISIS and its genocide against the Christians of the Middle East. He has consistently criticized Israel, the region’s only Western democracy, in favor of the terrorist-loving Palestinians.

And, of course, he coddled Iran’s Islamic fascists and helped to craft one of the most one-sided, disastrous deals in U.S. history.

Kerry is the Neville Chamberlain of our time — an arrogant, pompous lightweight, who fancies himself a brilliant statesman. The opposite, however, is true: he is a left-wing globalist, who long ago abandoned any pretense of defending or advancing America’s vital national interests.

In fact, there is one common theme that runs across his entire career: His hatred for America. No matter the enemy or foreign adversary — the Viet Cong, the Soviet Union, totalitarian communism, radical Islam, Muslim terrorism, Iran — Kerry has always taken the side against the United States.

Hence, there is a perverse logic to his latest actions. His political life began with his infamous 1971 testimony in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Kerry slandered his fellow Vietnam veterans, falsely accusing them of war crimes and systematic atrocities not seen since “Genghis Khan.”

Think about it: He claimed that our troops in Vietnam had committed crimes more heinous than Hitler’s Germany, Stalin’s Russia or Mao’s China. It was more than a monstrous lie and despicable smear. It was an historic libel — the product of a deeply self-loathing, disturbed mind.

His career now ends as it started: by proudly engaging in treason. Kerry’s “shadow diplomacy” with Iran is simply the culmination of what began nearly 50 years ago. It’s time he paid the price.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 12-3 pm EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

