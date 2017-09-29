Tom Brady who? Why I am no longer a Patriots fan

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Brittany Jennings, September 18, 2017

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a New England Patriots fan. My father would take me to games when I was growing up. I’ve never missed a game. I even attended the Snow Bowl game in 2001 against the Oakland Raiders. Adam Vinatieri kicked the field goal to win the AFC championship.

No longer. Sunday afternoon, I became a Houston Texans fan. I was sad to see my beloved Patriots kneel and link arms in protest of the national anthem. However, on the opposite side of the field, the Texans didn’t kneel. From that moment on, I was rooting for JJ Watt and the Texans. Let me tell you why.

Friday night at a rally in Alabama, President Trump made a statement on NFL players kneeling for the national anthem. He said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’”

Soon after, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement reading, “Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

Is this the same Goodell who wouldn’t let the Dallas Cowboys wear decals on their helmets to honor officers shot in the line of duty? Is this the same Goodell who wouldn’t let players wear cleats honoring 9/11 victims? Yes, it is. Goodell is a hypocrite and a coward.

Another coward is Patriots owner, Robert Kraft. When Kraft’s wife died, Trump called him every day for a year. Kraft said in an interview with Fox News, “In the toughest time in my life, he was there for me when my beloved wife died five and half years ago. He came to the funeral with Melania. He visited me at my home memorial. He called me once a week for a year.” Kraft could have — and should have — stuck up for Trump and told his team to stand for the national anthem. Instead, Kraft released a statement, saying, “I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday.” He should be ashamed of himself. I’d give that Super Bowl ring back, Mr. President.

Even our quarterback Tom Brady, turned on his “friend” President Trump. “Yeah, I certainly disagree with what (Trump) said. I thought it was just divisive,” he said on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan show.

Trump stuck his neck out for Brady repeatedly during Deflategate. Now when Trump is under fire, Tommy Boy refused to stick his neck out for him. For example, in a campaign rally in Rhode Island last April, Trump said, “Let’s start by saying leave Tom Brady alone, leave him alone!” Deflategate cost Brady a lot. He was suspended for four games and was going through an appeals process. Brady had very few friends; even Kraft abandoned him. Trump didn’t. Mr. President: With friends like this, who needs enemies?

Those NFL athletes who protest the anthem are insulting the men and women who have fought and died for our flag — and the country it represents. They are insulting the men and women I’ve met at charity events who have literally lost their legs and limbs in Afghanistan or Iraq. When I stand during the national anthem it is for those who can’t. I stand for the veterans who have sacrificed so much. These protesting players are dividing not just NFL fans, but the country itself.

Trump will win this battle with the NFL. He is the commander-in-chief. It is his job to stand up for the Stars and Stripes, our military, our veterans and our police officers. It’s why he won the election.

Listen boys, if you want to take a knee, you do that at night to thank God you play a game and are fortunate enough to make millions doing so. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you. If NFL ratings continue to plummet, then maybe you’ll start standing again.

As for the Pats, I’m done. Tom Brady who?

Brittany Jennings is Executive Producer of “The Kuhner Report” on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments