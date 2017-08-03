Tillerson says he and president are not of one mind on Iran nuclear deal

by WorldTribune Staff, August 2, 2017

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has acknowledged that he and President Donald Trump don’t exactly see to eye-to-eye when it comes to the Iran nuclear deal.

“He and I have differences of views on things like JCPOA, and how we should use it,” Tillerson told reporters at the State Department on Aug. 1.

Trump has said he only reluctantly preserved the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after being advised to do so by Tillerson.

At a rally in Ohio last week, Trump warned Iran to adhere to the terms of the deal or “there will be big, big problems” for Teheran.

Tillerson said that Trump administration could “tear it up and walk away” or stay in the deal and hold Iran accountable to its terms, which he said would require Iran to act as a “good neighbor.”

During the presidential election campaign, Trump called the deal “disastrous” and, after he was sworn in as president, Trump said it was “the worst deal I’ve ever seen negotiated.”

Tillerson recently confirmed that Iran is adhering to the nuclear agreement it signed with world powers in 2015, marking the second time since Trump took office that it had done so.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tillerson’s remarks.

