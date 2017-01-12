Tillerson backs ‘full review’ of Iran nuclear deal

Special to WorldTribune.com

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state says he supports a “full review” of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which the incoming president has previously pledged to renegotiate or scrap altogether.

Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson said during a January 11 confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he would recommend such a review if he is confirmed as Trump’s secretary of state.

Trump has been a vocal opponent of the accord, which curbs Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting crippling international sanctions against Tehran.

During his campaign, Trump called it a “terrible” deal that only benefited Tehran and that he would “tear it up” if elected.

However, he has since said that it would be hard to destroy a deal enshrined in a UN resolution.

Tillerson did not reject the deal outright during his testimony, saying he supported tighter monitoring to guarantee that Tehran does not violate the deal.

“We need…to examine our ability to clarify whether Iran is complying,” Tillerson told lawmakers.

Outgoing President Barack Obama considers the deal one of the hallmark achievements of his eight years in office.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments