The Trump report: President Obama ‘was tapping my phones in October’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2017

Recent highlights from President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed (@realDonaldTrump):

March 5

Who was it that secretly said to Russian President, “Tell Vladimir that after the election I’ll have more flexibility?” @foxandfriends

March 4

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!

I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!

Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!

Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone.

March 3

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!

It is so pathetic that the Dems have still not approved my full Cabinet.

March 2

Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not….

…intentional. This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed…..

…to win. The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality. The real story…

…is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total “witch hunt!”

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments