The Trump report: National debt down $12 billion in first month

by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2017
Recent highlights from President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed (@realDonaldTrump):
Feb. 26
For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!
The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally “rigged.” Bernie’s guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!
Feb. 25
Congratulations to Thomas Perez, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC. I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!
The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo.
Feb. 24
find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW
Feb. 23
Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago. What is going on there – totally out of control. Chicago needs help!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login