The Trump report: ‘Don’t believe’ the ‘FAKE MEDIA’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2017

Recent highlights from President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed:

Feb. 18

Don’t believe the main stream (fake news) media. The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it.

Feb. 17

“One of the most effective press conferences I’ve ever seen!” says Rush Limbaugh. Many agree. Yet FAKE MEDIA calls it differently! Dishonest.

General Keith Kellogg, who I have known for a long time, is very much in play for NSA – as are three others.

Despite the long delays by the Democrats in finally approving Dr. Tom Price, the repeal and replacement of ObamaCare is moving fast!

Feb. 16

The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story – RUSSIA. Fake news!

The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!

Feb. 15

Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia?

Feb. 14

Obamacare continues to fail. Humana to pull out in 2018. Will repeal, replace & save healthcare for ALL Americans.

The president’s feed: @realDonaldTrump

