The party’s over: Iran’s morality police crack down on dancing, drinking shared by Instagram

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

Police in Iran have detained 230 boys and girls at separate parties in the capital, Tehran.

Iranian semi-official news agencies report that Tehran police on December 21 arrested 140 of the young partygoers in a garden on the outskirts of the capital and 90 in one of the city’s affluent northern neighborhoods while dancing and drinking alcohol.

Drinking alcohol and mixed parties of unrelated men and women are illegal under Islamic law enforced in Iran.

The head of Tehran’s morality police, Zolfaghar Barfar, said psychotropic drugs and alcohol were confiscated.

He said “several singers” are among those detained at the parties.

He said the parties were streamed live on the popular photo- and video-sharing application Instagram.

Reports said some participants posted an invitation to others to join on Instagram and police arrested them.

