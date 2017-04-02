The last time nation was this divided the issue was real events, not false narratives

by WorldTribune Staff, April 2, 2017

Events that unfolded in the United States in 1968 were staggering, unprecedented, tragic – and real.

America was on edge after the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy. There were riots in the streets of Chicago at the Democratic National Convention. There were widespread demonstrations against the Vietnam War and its escalation.

“The parallels in the American psyche back then and now are strikingly similar,” David Prentice wrote for the American Thinker on April 1. “There was and is a widespread divide in America about how to overcome our differences. There was and is ongoing violence, ongoing protests, and a potential loss of confidence in our institutions.

“There is one huge difference between what is happening now, and what happened back then. In 1968, there was a culmination of real events that actually affected America. In 2017, there are no real events causing this, just narratives made up from nothing by a leftist media that is more divorced from reality than anyone thought possible.”

The “primary fake narrative” is the left’s obsession with the Russians, Prentice wrote.

“They did it. Hacked the election. Colluding with Trump. And all the presidents’ men (and women). Newscasters and editors breathlessly report this stuff every day, all day long. And have for almost four months. With zero evidence. Zero! No newsworthy event such as the Tet offensive, or an assassination happened. No facts. It’s worse than much ado about nothing. Yet there they go, reporting as if something happened that should outrage us all. Again.”

In 1968, “the news had a reality component,” Prentice continued. “Yes, there was liberal bias in the news, but at least the events happened. And now? There is little more than collusion between the Democrats and the mainstream media to make up narratives to advance their leftist agenda.”

Media elites such as Jake Tapper, Scott Pelley, Brian Williams, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper “have fallen into a pit, and curiously have no interest in regaining any form of respectability.”

Those “stooges” of the Democrat/media complex are making complete fools of themselves, Prentice said.

“Why in the world would (Vladimir) Putin want to change the perfect pliability of the Obama/Clinton pushover axis? Obama was recorded on a hot mic telling ‘Vladimir’ he would have more flexibility after the 2012 election (and boy did he). Obama/Clinton let them take Crimea and Georgia without a peep. Obama/Clinton apparently (allegedly) signed over 20 percent of America’s uranium for some huge donations (said to be over 100 million dollars) to the Clinton Foundation plus mega dollars for Clinton speeches that were of no value. The botched Russian reset button, the drawdown of our military, the total feckless weakened foreign policy of Obama/Clinton, and more; the list of reasons for Vladimir to love Clinton are legion.

“Given all those facts, why in the world would Putin want to change from the easy marks he had to a bulldog, a fighter, a man of accomplishment who ran on toughness, a man who wanted to reassert America’s greatness, a man who promised to build the strongest military in the world, a man who wanted to vie, compete and beat Russia as a player in the energy markets?”

Putin “had everything he wanted in a feckless woman who could have won,” Prentice wrote. “The idea that he wanted Trump is fatuous and just plain laughable. At best.”

The Democrat/media complex is “ginning up a dangerous hysteria. It may not be the fear that arose across our country in 1968 … but when I witness the damage being inflicted on the leftist voters, when I see their crazy Facebook posts and their rants on other social media, I know there is a consequence. And it’s not good. Enabling rage over nothingness can never be good. The left is on the brink. God help bring sanity to enough of them before something terrible happens.”

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments