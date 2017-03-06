The Hill asks ‘Has Hillary come to terms’ with losing? … No

by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2017

In the days and weeks following her epic defeat in the 2016 presidential race, Hillary Clinton went on long walks, took in a Broadway show and went grocery shopping for the first time in months.

The twice-defeated candidate was “coming to terms with her new life,” The Hill reported on March 5.

Or was she?

Meanwhile, the former secretary of state faces an ongoing FBI investigation into potential “pay to play” at the Clinton Foundation, the Daily Signal reported late last year.

Clinton is also being investigated by congressional committees and Judicial Watch.

Clinton recently hosted a meeting with her former campaign team along with outside strategists and consultants “to look at what went wrong,” the report said.

Clinton’s outlook hasn’t changed. She continues to blame FBI Director James Comey and Russia’s alleged interference in the presidential election for her defeat.

The meeting — an echo of similar efforts done after Clinton lost the 2008 Democratic primary to Barack Obama — “was an attempt to dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s,” said one source familiar with the meeting. “But I don’t think anyone learned all that much.”

Another Clinton ally added, “It wasn’t fun for the people who had to sit through it.”

Meanwhile, the cash has stopped flowing into the coffers of the Clinton Foundation according to published reports. And investigations into

