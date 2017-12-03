The Flynn news bombshell: Much ado about not much

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2017

The mainstream media worked itself into a frenzy reporting on Mike Flynn’s guilty plea on one count of lying to the FBI, postulating that special counsel Robert Mueller was ready to swoop in on President Donald Trump.

It turns out the most damning piece of “evidence” against Trump was an ABC News fabrication.

A legal-team source told Washington Times security correspondent Rowan Scarborough that “There is simply no factual basis to implicate the president. Mueller’s got nothing else. What you see in the criminal information is it. He’s empty.”

The source said of Flynn: “You make him plead to something that he did with the president. That didn’t happen.” The Mueller filings “contain nothing about the president. That’s the key.”

The source added that Mueller’s staff owns all the pertinent emails involving Flynn and Trump transition and White House officials.

“The key is all of those people have been interviewed by special counsel,” the source told Scarborough.

Meanwhile, ABC News announced on Dec. 2 it has suspended investigative reporter Brian Ross for four weeks without pay after Ross was forced to correct an on-air report saying Flynn was prepared to testify that Trump, as a candidate for president, told him to contact Russians.

Ross walked back his report, telling viewers that the source who had provided the initial information for his story later told him that it was as president-elect, not as a candidate, that Trump asked Flynn to contact Russians.

“We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday. The reporting conveyed by Brian Ross during the special report had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process,” ABC said in a statement. “As a result of our continued reporting over the next several hours ultimately we determined the information was wrong and we corrected the mistake on air and online.”

Radio host Mark Levin pointed out that Mueller has yet to produce any evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

“[Special counsel Robert] Mueller’s investigation is a Mickey Mouse investigation, and he proved it yet again today,” Levin said.

“This so far is a crap investigation, with crap outcomes. [Mueller] was appointed, at least theoretically, to find collusion. Did he find collusion? He was appointed to find collusion related to what … to the election. This is post-election. And it’s not even collusion.” Levin said.

After Flynn’s guilty plea, Ty Cobb, one of the Trump’s lawyers, issued a statement:

“Today, Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser at the White House for 25 days during the Trump administration, and a former Obama administration official, entered a guilty plea to a single count of making a false statement to the FBI.

“The false statements involved mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year. Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn. The conclusion of this phase of the Special Counsel’s work demonstrates again that the Special Counsel is moving with all deliberate speed and clears the way for a prompt and reasonable conclusion.”

