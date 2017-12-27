‘The fix is in’: Buchanan concludes FBI out to get Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, December 27, 2017

A year-and-a-half into the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and no “collusion” with Russia has been found.

So, the question is “are the investigators after the truth, or are they after Trump?” Pat Buchanan asked in a Dec. 26 column.

“Set aside the Trump-Putin conspiracy theory momentarily, and consider a rival explanation for what is going down here:” Buchanan wrote. “That, from the outset, Director James Comey and an FBI camarilla were determined to stop Trump and elect Hillary Clinton. Having failed, they conspired to break Trump’s presidency, overturn his mandate and bring him down.”

The first objective of the project “was achieved 18 months ago” when Hillary Clinton was cleared by Comey for mishandling classified information.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch, “compromised by her infamous 35-minute tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton – to discuss golf and grandkids – seconded Comey’s decision,” Buchanan wrote.

“And so Hillary walked. Why is this suspicious? First, whether or not to indict was a decision that belonged to the Department of Justice, not Jim Comey or the FBI. His pre-emption of Justice Department authority was astonishing.

“Second, while Comey said in his statement that Hillary had been ‘extremely careless’ with security secrets, in his first draft, Clinton was declared guilty of ‘gross negligence’ – the precise language in the statute to justify indictment.”

Those who talked Comey into “softening the language to look less than criminal,” Buchanan noted, included FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and FBI agent Peter Strzok.

McCabe’s wife, Jill, a Virginia state senate candidate, “received a munificent PAC contribution of $474,000 from Clinton family friend and big bundler Terry McAuliffe” while “Strzok, in text messages to his FBI lover Lisa Page, repeatedly vented his detestation of the ‘idiot’ Trump.”

After one meeting with “Andy” (McCabe), Strzok told Page an “insurance policy” was needed to keep Trump out of the White House.

“Also, it appears Comey began drafting his exoneration statement of Hillary before the FBI had even interviewed her. And when the FBI did, Hillary was permitted to have her lawyers present,” Buchanan noted.

“One need not be a conspiracy nut to conclude the fix was in, and a pass for Hillary wired from the get-go. Comey, McCabe, Strzok were not going to recommend an indictment that would blow Hillary out of the water and let the Trump Tower crowd waltz into the White House.”

Buchanan noted that, indeed, a Russian connection to the 2016 election has already been established – a connection to Hillary Clinton.

The Trump dossier, “a mixture of fabrications, falsehoods and half-truths, created to destroy Trump and make Hillary president, was the product of a British spy’s collusion with Kremlin agents” and was paid for by the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee.

Washington Times security correspondent Rowan Scarborough noted earlier this week that the FBI relied on the Kremlin-Steele dossier to base their decision “to open a counterintelligence investigation (of Trump).” And press reports “cite the document’s disinformation in requests for court-approved wiretaps.”

Related: Bad intel? FBI stands by Russian dossier despite lack of evidence, December 26, 2017

“If this is true,” Buchanan wrote, “a critical questions arises: Has the Mueller probe been so contaminated by anti-Trump bias and reliance on Kremlin fabrications that any indictment it brings will be suspect in the eyes of the American people?”

Director Comey “has been fired. FBI No. 2 McCabe is now being retired under a cloud. Mueller’s top FBI investigator, Peter Strzok, and lover Lisa, have been discharged. And Mueller is left to rely upon a passel of prosecutors whose common denominator appears to be that they loathe Trump and made contributions to Hillary.

“Attorney General Bobby Kennedy had his ‘Get Hoffa Squad’ to take down Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. J. Edgar Hoover had his vendetta against Dr. Martin Luther King.

“Is history repeating itself – with the designated target of an elite FBI cabal being the president of the United States?”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments