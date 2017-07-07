The ‘Deep State’ war on the Trump revolution, Part II

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2017

The “Deep State”, as networked centers of bureaucratic-media power in Washington has come to be known, harnesses so much power and comprehensive data on persons of interest in the Unites States that it can easily remove any obstacles threatening that power, analysts say.

One window into that world is provided by a confidential memo David Brock, of the George Soros-funded American Bridge, wrote in the weeks after the shocking election of Donald Trump:

“With 20,000 hours of video, 289 candidate research books, and the largest available archive of Trump research in the Democratic Party, we are uniquely prepared to take on the Trump administration, defeat Republicans who enable it, and rebuild progressive power in the states. Our new Trump War Room, launched within weeks of the election, is already scrutinizing the presidential transition and will vigilantly watchdog the personnel, policies, and practices of the administration. Our purpose is to keep Trump unpopular and make it more difficult for candidates who support him to get elected in 2018.”

The New York Post described how Deep State elements in the State Department have hampered the Trump’s agenda.

“Six Republican senators who asked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to probe whether foreign aid is promoting a progressive agenda around the world just got an abject lesson in how [the will of the voters is being thwarted.] … They got their answer not from Tillerson or anyone around him, but from a mid-level career official at the Bureau of Legislative Affairs, Executive Secretary Joseph E. Macmanus.

“He pretty much told the senators to take a hike. They also asked him to investigate how USAID was working with groups funded by billionaire George Soros ‘to push a progressive agenda and invigorate the political left.’ … Macmanus didn’t even acknowledge the request for a probe. It was just an outright defense of USAID’s work, with sentences like, ‘The Department of State’s foreign-assistance programs are rigorously designed, implemented, and monitored to ensure that they are based on core American values.’ In other words, we know what we’re doing, you don’t.”

Former Judge Andrew Napolitano, writing for Reason Magazine, said the Deep State’s “principal foe today is the President of the United States …”

“… Trump’s former national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, himself a former military spy, spoke to the Russian ambassador to the United States in December via telephone in Trump Tower. It was a benign conversation,” Napolitano wrote.

“He knew it was being monitored, as he is a former monitor of such communications. But he mistakenly thought that those who were monitoring him were patriots as he is. They were not. They violated federal law by revealing in part what Flynn had said, and they did so in a manner to embarrass and infuriate Trump. Why would they do this? Perhaps because they feared Flynn’s being in the White House, since he knows the power and depth of the deep state.”

The Washington Free Beacon, citing multiple sources in and out of the White House, said the resignation of Flynn was the “culmination of a secret, months-long campaign by former Obama administration confidantes to handicap President Donald Trump’s national security apparatus and preserve the nuclear deal with Iran.”

The sources described “a behind-the-scenes effort by these officials to plant a series of damaging stories about Flynn in the national media … The operation primarily focused on discrediting Flynn, an opponent of the Iran nuclear deal, in order to handicap the Trump administration’s efforts to disclose secret details of the nuclear deal with Iran that had been long hidden by the Obama administration.”





Left wing pundit Bill Moyers noted several years ago:

“There is the visible government situated around the Mall in Washington, and then there is another, more shadowy, more indefinable government that is not explained in Civics 101 or observable to tourists at the White House or the Capitol. The former is traditional Washington partisan politics: the tip of the iceberg that a public watching C-SPAN sees daily and which is theoretically controllable via elections. The subsurface part of the iceberg I shall call the Deep State, which operates according to its own compass heading regardless of who is formally in power.”

