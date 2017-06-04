Ted Cruz corrects tenured Harvard prof on the subject of America’s founding

by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2017

American Patriots won the Revolutionary War and the Second Continental Congress declared the United States of America a new, independent nation.

That’s not how the USA was created, though, according to a professor of American Studies at Harvard.

Joyce Chaplin, responding to President Donald Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement, tweeted on June 1 that since the international community created the USA, America should not turn its back on the international community.

“The USA, created by int’l community in Treaty of Paris in 1783, betrays int’l community by withdrawing from #parisclimateagreement today,” Chaplin tweeted.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican and a Harvard grad, took the professor to school on Twitter.

The idea that America was created by a treaty is “sad,” Cruz said, incredulous that a Harvard American Studies professor apparently downplays the Declaration of Independence, the Revolutionary War and the Constitution.

Cruz fired off a series of tweets:

“Just sad. Tenured chair at Harvard, doesn’t seem to know how USA was created. Not a treaty. Declaration+Revolutionary War+Constitution=USA.”

“Lefty academics @ my alma mater think USA was ‘created by int’l community.’ No–USA created by force, the blood of patriots & We the People.”

“Treaty of Paris simply memorialized that fact, of our total victory at Yorktown. Her claim is like saying a plastic globe created the earth.”

Chaplin responded by saying that America couldn’t exist without international recognition.

She tweeted: “Sad. US Senator, Harvard Law degree. Doesn’t know that national statehood requires international recognition.”

“Of course, that doesn’t mean that the international community created America, but simply recognized its existence,” The Daily Caller noted. “Many foreign countries respected American independence before the treaty was ever signed.”

Patrick Chovanec, Adjunct Professor at Columbia School of International and Public Affairs, tweeted: “Joyce, your argument is like saying someone isn’t born until they get issued a birth certificate.”

