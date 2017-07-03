Team Trump has many reasons to cheer as Independence Day arrives

by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2017

After a string of agenda victories and a Mainstream Media admission that its Russia narrative is a “nothingburger”, President Donald Trump has much to celebrate on his first July 4th in the Oval Office.

Though the Democrat-media-academy culture continues its non-stop assault on the president’s legitimacy, even Trump critics are suggesting the great Russian conspiracy as the basis for impeachment is overblown.

“There may be a giant revelation still to come,” David Brooks of The New York Times wrote. “But as the Trump-Russia story has evolved, it is striking how little evidence there is that any underlying crime occurred – that there was any actual collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and the Russians. Everything seems to be leaking out of this administration, but so far the leaks about actual collusion are meager.”

Meanwhile, Trump continues to win with a list of achievements that include:

The Supreme Court restored most of his executive order imposing a temporary travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries. Trump called the decision a “clear victory.”

Illegal immigration has declined rapidly and dramatically since Trump’s inauguration.

Trump decreased the U.S. debt in his first 100 days by $100 billion. (President Barack Obama increased the U.S. debt in his first 100 days by more than $560 billion.)

The U.S. Manufacturing Index soared to a 33-year high in Trump’s first 100 days, the best numbers since 1983 under President Ronald Reagan.

NATO announced allied spending is up $10 billion because of Trump.

Most analysts said Trump’s first foreign trip, which included stops in Saudi Arabia and Israel, was highly successful.

Recently, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to Washington, thanked Trump for “having spent so much time with me, for having spoken such kind words about me and my country … In this journey of India-America relations, I think I would like to thank you for providing great leadership.”

Niall Ferguson, a British historian and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution in Stanford, California, told the UK’s Guardian in May: “I said last summer to a bunch of liberal friends: ‘Your worst nightmare is not a Trump presidency; it’s a successful Trump presidency.’ The successful Trump presidency scenario is one in which, despite it all, the economy does better thanks to deregulation and tax cuts, foreign policy delivers some big wins on North Korea, the Middle East.

“It doesn’t take an awful lot for a president to start looking good. If the expectations start really low, which they have done, it may be one win, and I definitely don’t rule out a kind of ‘success in spite of himself’ scenario. And then you begin to wonder if a left-of-Clinton Democrat in 2020 would be blown away.”

